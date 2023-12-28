Karnataka govt issues circular directing BBMP to effectively enforce Covid guidelines

Bengaluru: Taking stock of the increasing Covid cases in Bengaluru and that New Year celebrations are around the corner, the state health department, issued a circular on Thursday, directing the city police and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to ensure that the Covid guidelines are effectively enforced.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, in his directions, said that the officials should create awareness and ensure that citizens follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) such as the use of sanitisers and social distancing.

He reiterated that senior citizens and those with comorbidities should wear masks in public places and closed areas. The minister also said that of the 464 active cases in the state, 376 of them are in Bengaluru and four of the nine deaths have been reported from the city.