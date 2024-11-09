Home
bengaluru

Karnataka HC dismisses plea of sculptor who made bronze Parashurama statue for Udupi theme park

Krishna Naik, a resident of Bengaluru, was entrusted with the work pertaining to sculpting of the bronze statue.
Ambarish B
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 19:42 IST

Published 08 November 2024, 19:42 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka HC

