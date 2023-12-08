Karnataka HC orders formation of panel for constant monitoring of storm water drains in Bengaluru

In its judgment on November 23, the bench of Justice Suraj Govindaraj said, “It is for the BBMP to conduct a detailed hydrological survey and survey of all storm water drains in and around the area to ascertain the cause of blockage of water and not to seek to contend that the petitioner has blocked the drain in his property when the records do not indicate the existence of any such drain.”

Considering the perennial nature of the problem, the court said, “It would be required that a proper monitoring system of the drains constructed by the BBMP is maintained. The details of the drains are uploaded on the website of the BBMP with maintenance details being uploaded from time to time including the amount of silt accumulated and/or removal of silt from such drains.”

Therefore, the HC suggested the formation of a committee for monitoring of SWDs in Bengaluru.