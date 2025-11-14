Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka High Court declines to stay CAT order quashing charge memo against IPS officer

In 2023, the then Basavaraj Bommai government had not found it fit to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Alok Kumar.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 23:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2025, 23:44 IST
Bengaluru newsKarnataka High CourtIPS officer

Follow us on :

Follow Us