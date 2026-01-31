<p>Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka has directed the registration of suo motu proceedings after taking serious note of Home Minister G Parameshwara's statement in the legislature that "big people from all parties are involved in illegal sand extraction". </p>.<p>A division bench of Justices DK Singh and Tara Vitasta Ganju ordered a notice to the state government, observing that the matter required a court-monitored investigation, since the home minister expressed helplessness in taking action to curb illegal sand mining by mafias. </p>.<p>The bench took serious note of the statement made by the home minister in the Assembly on January 27, 2026. "Illegal sand mining is a big racket. I am not giving any explanation or naming anyone, as it is a little embarrassing. I have given only a restricted answer, but it involves many influential people. I will call a meeting to discuss the issue," the minister had said. </p>.<p>The bench also cited reports in print and electronic media on January 28, quoting the minister as saying that people across political parties are involved in illegal sand mining. </p>.<p>The court quoted certain media reports that sand is mined from the Krishna river basin continuously at night and that farmers had been complaining about damage to crops due to dust. The reports also note that bids were invited for sand extraction but have not yet been opened. </p>.Karnataka High Court upholds life term for man who murdered 3-year-old to avenge family feud.<p>The court further noted that as per media reports, many sharks are involved in the racket who do not want sand extraction to be legalised. If contracts for sand mining are awarded, the money would go to the exchequer and the mafias would lose their illegal earnings, the bench quoted media reports. </p>.<p>"There have been several deaths caused by vehicles involved in illegal sand mining in absence of CCTV cameras and check posts to monitor the movement of vehicles in areas of sand mining. A woman legislator from Raichur district has complained about the threat to her life from the sand mafias for raising the issue of illegal sand mining in her area," the bench quoted media reports. </p>.<p>"If the home minister of the state feels helpless in taking action to curb illegal sand mining by mafias, there cannot be any hope that the said illegal activity of sand mining in the state can be curbed by the state machinery. It is a serious issue and requires a court-monitored investigation by a central agency or a specially constituted investigating agency or a Special Investigation Team (SIT)," the court said, directing the state government to file a response to the suo motu petition within three weeks. </p>