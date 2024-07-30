Karnataka: Metro crane breaks down in Bengaluru's HSR Layout, traffic crawls

Vehicles moving from Ragigudda and Silk Board towards Iblur slowed down significantly, especially between 8.30 am and 10 am.

Police noted that this was due to a technical snag. “After last night’s work, the crane operators were trying to start and move the crane from the spot around 5 am when the vehicle’s engine did not start. It was some technical snag that mechanics have been fixing since early morning”, said an officer attached with the HSR Layout traffic police station.

The officer added that the main carriageway of the Outer Ring Road remained unaffected by the disruption and vehicles continued to move as always.