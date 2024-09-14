'Karnataka or Pakistan?' Bengaluru woman's post on Swiggy delivery partner not knowing Kannada goes viral

An X post by a Bengaluru woman has gone viral where she has called out food delivery platform Swiggy after one delivery executive associated with the company could not understand Kannada or English.
In her post on social media platform X, the woman asked, "Bengaluru is in Karnataka or Pakistan @Swiggy?"
She further went on to add, "Your delivery guy is neither speaking nor understanding #kannada ,not even #English. Do you expect us to learn his state language #Hindi in our land? Stop imposing things on us and make sure your delivery persons know #Kannada."
The insider-outsider dichotomy is not new in Karnataka, especially when it comes to the job sector.
The Siddaraamiah government had recently planned a 100 per cent reservation in Group C and D jobs in the private sector, but then shelved the same after pressure from all sides.
The post on X has received several reactions. One user said, “Due to the ongoing language tensions in Karnataka, reports suggest that 53 companies have been approached by Surat, Lucknow, and Indore to relocate—14 of which are multinationals. This could significantly affect Bengaluru’s startup culture and global presence. Will the city’s tech hub status remain secure?”
Another added, "I get multiple deliveries everyday from different vendors but I don’t remember when did I chat with any delivery guy, except saying “Thank You” at time of delivery. Just because you want to spread your propaganda, you are targeting them. Even in rare case you need to communicate, you can ask customer support to bridge the gap. But you don’t want solutions, you want to spread hatred and no one can help you in that such. Get well soon."
Published 14 September 2024, 13:38 IST