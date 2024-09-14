'Karnataka or Pakistan?' Bengaluru woman's post on Swiggy delivery partner not knowing Kannada goes viral

An X post by a Bengaluru woman has gone viral where she has called out food delivery platform Swiggy after one delivery executive associated with the company could not understand Kannada or English.

In her post on social media platform X, the woman asked, "Bengaluru is in Karnataka or Pakistan @Swiggy?"

She further went on to add, "Your delivery guy is neither speaking nor understanding #kannada ,not even #English. Do you expect us to learn his state language #Hindi in our land? Stop imposing things on us and make sure your delivery persons know #Kannada."