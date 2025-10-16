<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday got himself enumerated at his official residence Kaveri during the ongoing Social and Educational Survey.</p><p>“I successfully completed my duty of providing details to the enumerators during the social and educational survey being conducted by our government through the backward classes commission,” Siddaramaiah posted on X.</p>.<p>Noting that his government had surveyed to “eradicate inequality and poverty” and create an egalitarian society, Siddaramaiah urged everyone to participate in the survey without fail and honestly give their details.</p><p>He pointed out that information was necessary to understand social realities, after which the socio-educationally and economically backward persons can be identified and programmes can be taken up for their upliftment.</p>.Sudha Murty declines to participate in Karnataka caste survey.<p>He clarified that the exercise wasn’t limited to any caste but was rather a “scientific” attempt to shed light on the life of everyone in the state. The chief minister is said to have spent over 45 minutes during the survey. </p><p>The survey is a pet project of Siddaramaiah, who is known as a leader of the AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits). He had also tried to implement the Jayaprakash Hegde Coission's report based on the survey in 2015 by the Kantharaj Commission but the report was finally dropped this June. </p><p>Though Siddaramaiah said the earlier survey was set aside since it was 10 years old, sources within Congress confirmed that it was due to pressure from the dominant Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities within Congress.</p>