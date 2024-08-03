Home
Karnataka will construct 100 houses for victims in landslide-hit Wayanad: Siddaramaiah

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that search and rescue operations in disaster-hit Wayanad are in their final stages, but 206 people remain missing.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 August 2024, 08:31 IST

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced that Karnataka will construct 100 houses for victims in landslide-hit Wayanad.

Taking to the social media post 'X', Siddaramaiah said in light of the tragic landslide in Wayanad, Karnataka stands in solidarity with Kerala.

"I have assured CM Shri @pinarayivijayan of our support and announced that Karnataka will construct 100 houses for the victims. Together, we will rebuild and restore hope," he said.

As many as 215 people have died and over 500 were injured in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad district in the wee hours of July 30.

Around 300 people are suspected to be missing, and rescue operators are battling adverse conditions, including waterlogged soil, as they search through destroyed homes and buildings.

Published 03 August 2024, 08:31 IST
