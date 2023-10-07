Karnataka writes to Centre on opening full Bengaluru Purple Line

The much-awaited opening of the full Purple Line is likely to happen next week, though no definite date has been finalised.
Karnataka on October 5 wrote to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, informing it that two links on the Purple Line have been completed.
Bangalore Central MP, PC Mohan, in whose constituency one of these lines (Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura) falls, confirmed that the state government had written to the ministry, but suggested that some minor works were still pending.
“The Centre is ready (for the inauguration) whenever the state wants,” he told DH, seeking to clear the perception that the union government is holding up the opening of the metro line.
“If it was so urgent, I myself would have helped send the official letter to the ministry earlier. If the state government wants to invite somebody (from the Centre), it should invite them in advance. You can’t ask someone tonight to attend tomorrow’s function,” he added.
According to the BJP parliamentarian, the opening of the metro stretches “should happen next week”.
BMRCL boss Anjum Parwez said no date had been finalised.
A senior BMRCL official, who did not want to be named, asserted that all work on the Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura and Kengeri-Challaghatta metro lines had been completed.
“Since the metro is a joint venture of the central and state governments, it’s up to them to decide when they want to open the lines. We can open them even on a day’s notice,” the official added.
Citizens have been eagerly waiting for the opening of the 2.1-km Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura line, which is the missing link on the Purple Line. This stretch, which has a new station at Benniganahalli, will help connect Whitefield and its surroundings with the Central Business District and the rest of the city.
The Kengeri-Challaghatta line is located on the western extreme of the Purple Line and spans 2.05 km.
Once both sections open, the Purple Line will expand to nearly 43 km and the Bengaluru metro network will span 73 km.