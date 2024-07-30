Kerala landslides: 31-member NDRF team headed from Bengaluru to Wayanad for rescue operations

Bengaluru: A 31-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has set out from Bengaluru towards Wayanad to aid search and rescue operations over landslides that have so far claimed 36 lives.

Sources with the NDRF in Bengaluru said that the team was headed by inspector Harishchandra Pandey and had left for Wayanad at around 7.30 am. It comprises a head constable, drivers, assistant sub-inspectors and support staff among others. More details on the operations will emerge once they reach the district by road.