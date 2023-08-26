Key takeaways from PM Modi's address to ISRO scientists in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning addressed the scientists at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru and congratulated them on the success of Chandrayaan-3.

As the PM started his speech, he said that the happiness that he felt at that moment was rare. “Today, I am feeling a different level of happiness...such occasions are very rare.”

Remembering the moment when the soft landing was taking place, the PM recalled that he was quite restless and even though he was in South Africa, his mind was set in India.

In what turned out to be a teary-eyed moment for the prime minister, here are the key takeaways from his speech: