Koramangala PG murder sparks call for stringent regulations, safety measures 

Bengaluru: The murder of a 24-year-old woman residing in a PG in Koramangala on Tuesday has highlighted safety concerns, lack of regulations, and accountability in such accommodations.

Representatives from the Bengaluru PG Owners’ Association claimed that close to 60 per cent of the PGs in the city might be illegal, damaging the sector's reputation.

"Due to high demand, many turn small three or four BHK properties into PGs and operate them without licences to avoid higher rates for power and water. Some individuals run multiple PGs without being present to monitor the premises, compromising the inmates’ safety," association secretary Sukhi Seo said.