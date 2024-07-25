Koramangala PG murder sparks call for stringent regulations, safety measures 

Bengaluru: The murder of a 24-year-old woman residing in a PG in Koramangala on Tuesday has highlighted safety concerns, lack of regulations, and accountability in such accommodations.
Representatives from the Bengaluru PG Owners’ Association claimed that close to 60 per cent of the PGs in the city might be illegal, damaging the sector's reputation.
"Due to high demand, many turn small three or four BHK properties into PGs and operate them without licences to avoid higher rates for power and water. Some individuals run multiple PGs without being present to monitor the premises, compromising the inmates’ safety," association secretary Sukhi Seo said.
Citizen activist Sandeep Anirudhan from Whitefield pointed out that illegal PGs also create other issues for local residents.
"Illegal PGs increase population density, affecting basic amenities. This leads to problems such as traffic congestion, water shortage and sewage issues," Anirudhan said.
Senior BBMP officials stated that while they monitor PGs, a shortage of manpower makes it challenging to keep constant checks on every new PG.
"Our health inspectors monitor PGs in their jurisdiction and act on complaints. However, identifying every illegal PG in the city is impossible," a senior BBMP health department official told DH.
Police coordination
Both Bengaluru City police officers and PG owners are working together to improve security at these accommodations.
In February, the city police issued guidelines asking PG owners to maintain a visitor entry log and collect identity cards and personal details of the inmates.
"Over the last six months, we have implemented many measures to improve security at PGs. However, given the large number of residents and PGs, it is impossible to ensure high-level security," said Raman Gupta, Additional Commissioner of Police, East, adding that checking illegal PGs is not within the police’s purview.
BBMP: Better regulations needed
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said, "Currently, there are no regulations on the number of people per room, the number of toilets and other basic details. Many PGs accommodate more people than they should, resulting in hygiene, cleanliness and security issues. We are looking into introducing basic regulations while approving trade licences."
