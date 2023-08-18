Bengaluru: Uttarahalli lake becomes ‘private property’; BBMP to file police complaint

Regular walkers of Uttarahalli were in for a rude shock on Thursday after their entry into the sprawling four-acre lake was blocked. Even though the BBMP had spent at least Rs 10 crore for works such as desilting the pond, fencing the boundary and creating a tiled pathway, the ownership of the lake has suddenly come into question.
When DH visited the spot on Thursday, the hundreds of concrete tiles — paved along the walking track — were dismantled. As a result, residents, especially senior citizens, were unable to walk around the lake as they did so for decades.
The lake, which has overgrown weeds but fills with water in the monsoon, adjoins two residential layouts in Uttarahalli, one developed by the Bharath Housing Co-operative Society and another named Happy Valley. This was a favourite for many as it had a longer walking track, unlike other public places.
After this correspondent left the spot, two boards were erected inside the lake declaring it a “private property”.
“This property – Survey Number 77 – belongs to Shubhangi K Baldota. No trespassing,” the board reads.
Local residents wondered why the BBMP was investing crores to develop the lake if it belonged to private individuals. Satellite images show that the BBMP desilted the lake in 2012. Fenced long ago, it was recently painted and its height was increased, residents say. The BBMP had also planted over 50 saplings.
BBMP’s Chief Engineer Sashidhar told DH that the lake belongs to the corporation.
“No one can just put up the board on a BBMP property. Even if one wants to contest the ownership, they have to request for a joint survey before putting up boards,” he said.
“I have told the AEE to file a police complaint,” he added.
Speaking to DH, Shubhangi K Baldota said he has been the rightful owner of the property since 1944. “When we developed the Happy Valley Layout, we had relinquished parks and civic amenity (CA) sites to the BDA, which was then transferred to the BBMP, in 2007. The property that was relinquished falls under a different survey number (adjoining the lake),” he said.
“Just because someone occupies a property does not mean it is the rightful custodian of the land. I have all land records to prove the ownership of this property. The BBMP is free to approach the court. I will not do so,” he said.
“I had petitioned every official but they did not respond. That’s why I decided to put up the board,” he added.
Some residents say the vacant land — now shown as a relinquished property — has a stormwater drain next to it. As this pulls down property value and restricts construction, residents say the lake is being shown as private property.
