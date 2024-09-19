Home
Leopard Task Force in Bengaluru begins search after big cat spotted in Electronic City

The Task Force made announcements near the toll gates at Electronic City and started a search, ANI quoted the Civil Defence Force as saying.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 September 2024, 03:02 IST

The Leopard Task Force in Bengaluru has started making announcements and searching for the leopard in the Electronic City area and its outskirts after visuals were allegedly caught on CCTV footage.

A leopard was spotted at 3 am on Tuesday morning in the toll plaza of Electronic City which is a bustling area owing to the numerous offices and PGs.

More to follow...

Published 19 September 2024, 03:02 IST
