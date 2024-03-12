Lok Sabha Elections: Sowmya Reddy for Congress ticket from Bangalore South?

Bengaluru: The Congress is favouring its senior minister Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter Sowmya Reddy, a former MLA, to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Bangalore South, which the BJP has held as its bastion since 1991.

The Congress wants to go by the opinion of Reddy, the Muzrai Minister, who represents BTM Layout in the city and is counted among the senior-most lawmakers.

According to sources, Reddy was asked to attend the Congress’ screening committee meeting held on Monday evening. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and other committee members sought Reddy’s opinion on fielding Sowmya.

Apparently, the Congress’ internal survey is favouring Sowmya for the ticket.