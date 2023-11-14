JOIN US
bengaluru

Lokayukta traps Bescom official accepting bribe

Last Updated 13 November 2023, 21:23 IST

Bengaluru: Lokayukta police on Monday arrested a Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) official for accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 to change the name in the electricity meter registration. 

The suspect is Naveen Kumar HP, an assistant account officer with Bescom-E9 at Nagavara in northern Bengaluru. 

Lokayukta sleuths laid a trap following a complaint by one PR Deepak, who alleged that Kumar had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000, but later settled for Rs 40,000. 

Lokayukta police said Kumar was caught red-handed taking the bribe at his office. They also seized the file for changing the name in the Bescom meter. 

A case has been registered under Section 7(a) (taking undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by exercise of personal influence) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. 

Further investigations are on. 

(Published 13 November 2023, 21:23 IST)
