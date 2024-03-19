'Loud music' during azan row: Two more arrested for assaulting shopkeeper

Bengaluru: Two more people were arrested by the Halasuru Gate police in the alleged attack on a shopkeeper in Siddannagalli in Central Bengaluru on Sunday. With this, the total arrests stand at five.

The arrested are Suleman, Shah Nawaz, Rohit and Tarun, all in their early twenties. The fifth suspect is a minor, the police said, adding that another suspect was yet to be identified.

The incident occurred at around 6.20 pm when the suspects argued with Mukesh, 26, who ran Krishna Telecom at Siddanagalli on Jama Masjid Road in Cubbonpet. The FIR and the written complaint filed initially by Mukesh stated that the argument began over a "loud sound on speaker".