Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Machete-wielding men rob tobacco bizman of Rs 15L in Bengaluru

Last Updated 02 February 2024, 22:58 IST

Three armed men robbed the owner of a tobacco distribution firm of Rs 15 lakh in western Bengaluru's Nagarabhavi on Thursday, police said. 

The victim, who has a dealership of a tobacco brand, had collected Rs 15 lakh from customers and kept it in a bag. Around 1.30 pm, as he was getting home, three men on a two-wheeler confronted him near a grocery shop in Papareddy Palya. Brandishing a machete, they snatched his bag and rode away, according to police. 

The victim has filed a complaint at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police, who have opened a case under IPC Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery). 

A police officer close to the investigation told DH that the suspects wore jackets and helmets. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to track them down, he added.

(Published 02 February 2024, 22:58 IST)
