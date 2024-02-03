Machete-wielding men rob tobacco bizman of Rs 15L in Bengaluru

Three armed men robbed the owner of a tobacco distribution firm of Rs 15 lakh in western Bengaluru's Nagarabhavi on Thursday, police said.
The victim, who has a dealership of a tobacco brand, had collected Rs 15 lakh from customers and kept it in a bag. Around 1.30 pm, as he was getting home, three men on a two-wheeler confronted him near a grocery shop in Papareddy Palya. Brandishing a machete, they snatched his bag and rode away, according to police.
The victim has filed a complaint at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police, who have opened a case under IPC Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery).
A police officer close to the investigation told DH that the suspects wore jackets and helmets. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to track them down, he added.