Man booked for rape attempt on 21-year-old hitchhiker in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A unidentified person allegedly attempted to rape a 21-year-old hitchhiker he had picked up in southeastern Bengaluru, police officers said on Sunday.
As per preliminary information, the incident took place between 1.00 and 1.30 am on Sunday near Hosur Main Road, under the HSR Layout Police Station limits.
Senior officers said that the survivor sought a lift from the suspect riding a two-wheeler.
“The suspect, instead of going to the designated place, took a detour to an isolated location and tried to rape her,” Raman Gupta, Additional Commissioner of Police (East), said.
“The survivor has been admitted to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment. Her condition is stable. Further investigation is on,” he added.
A well-placed source told DH that one of the survivor’s friends received an emergency message and a location while her phone remained unreachable. She then informed another friend who reached the spot and found the survivor in distress.
In the meantime, another friend of the survivor also reached the location.
“They allege that they saw a person wearing only trousers, and with scratch marks on his face. He fled when they attempted to catch him. The survivor was then moved to a hospital,” the police source said.
HSR Layout Police have registered a case under Section 64 (punishment for rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a probe.
Published 18 August 2024, 07:26 IST