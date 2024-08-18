Man booked for rape attempt on 21-year-old hitchhiker in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A unidentified person allegedly attempted to rape a 21-year-old hitchhiker he had picked up in southeastern Bengaluru, police officers said on Sunday.

As per preliminary information, the incident took place between 1.00 and 1.30 am on Sunday near Hosur Main Road, under the HSR Layout Police Station limits.

Senior officers said that the survivor sought a lift from the suspect riding a two-wheeler.