Man collapses after eating food at Chinnaswamy stadium canteen during IPL match, lodges police complaint

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old man allegedly collapsed minutes after he ate food at a canteen in the Chinnaswamy stadium during an IPL match last week.

In his complaint to the Cubbon Park police station, Chaitanya CSK alleged that he fell off his seat while watching the match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals on May 12. The incident unfolded five minutes after he ate food served at the Qatar Airways Fans Terrace stand canteen at the Chinnaswamy stadium, according to Chaitanya.

“Around 9 pm, I went to the canteen attached to the stands where I was watching the match and ate dry jamoon, ghee rice, idli, channa masala, cutlet, and raita. After two-three minutes, I experienced a weird feeling in my stomach, and five minutes later, I collapsed,” he told police.

The investigating officer in the case told DH that Chaitanya was soon taken to the ambulance that stood outside the stadium and administered drips. Later, he was shifted to a nearby private hospital.