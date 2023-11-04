JOIN US
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Man dies after kin 'beat him during family spat'

Mudasir Khan was allegedly assaulted by his relatives on Thursday. Though there were no visible injuries on his body, he died later. His wife alleged in a police complaint that the assault by his relatives caused the death.
Last Updated 03 November 2023, 22:12 IST

Bengaluru: Police have arrested two people for beating a relative to death in western Bengaluru. 

Mudasir Khan was allegedly assaulted by his relatives on Thursday. Though there were no visible injuries on his body, he died later. His wife alleged in a police complaint that the assault by his relatives caused the death. Police subsequently arrested the suspects, identified as Wahid Ahmed and Mateen. 

Police said the suspects always had problems with Khan's family. They were allegedly bad-mouthing Khan's wife and her character. 

On Thursday, Khan and his wife went to confront his relatives about their comments about his wife. The argument escalated, and Khan was beaten up black and blue by his relatives, said Chandra Layout police. 

