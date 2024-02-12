Man fined Rs 3.04 lakh for over 300 traffic violations

Bengaluru: A resident of Sudhama Nagar has a pending Rs 3.04 lakh in fines for over 300 traffic violations, police officials said on Sunday.

Traffic police officials visited the violator’s house recently and gave him a notice to clear the fines. He told them that he did not have the money to clear the dues and requested them to impound his Honda Activa scooter, bearing the registration number KA05 KF 7969.