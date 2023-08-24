Home
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Man gets life sentence for rape, murder of 3-yr-old in Bengaluru

Sonu Nishad, 32, a painter from Uttar Pradesh, kidnapped the three-year-old on February 26, 2018, while she was playing near her home in Kothanur and raped her.
Last Updated 23 August 2023, 21:33 IST



A Fast Track Special Court (FTSC) has sentenced a man to lifetime imprisonment for raping and murdering a minor girl, police said.

Sonu Nishad, 32, a painter from Uttar Pradesh, kidnapped the three-year-old on February 26, 2018, while she was playing near her home in Kothanur and raped her. He then killed her by dropping a large stone on her. Kothanur police arrested him the next day and booked him for murder and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and submitted the charge sheet to FTSC-4.

(Published 23 August 2023, 21:33 IST)
BengaluruCrime

