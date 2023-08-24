Man gets life sentence for rape, murder of 3-yr-old in Bengaluru

Sonu Nishad, 32, a painter from Uttar Pradesh, kidnapped the three-year-old on February 26, 2018, while she was playing near her home in Kothanur and raped her. He then killed her by dropping a large stone on her. Kothanur police arrested him the next day and booked him for murder and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and submitted the charge sheet to FTSC-4.