Man hacks aunt to death over property dispute in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 39-year-old woman died in a brawl with her nephew near Hoskote in the outskirts of East Bengaluru.
The victim has been identified as Chandramma, a resident of Dommasandra near Sarjapur.
Chandramma's family and her nephew, Venkatesh, had a long-standing tiff over property issues.
Chandramma, who sustained grievous head injuries during the fight near Santhe Gate in Siddhartha Nagar, Hoskote, died in the hospital on Monday afternoon.
Venkatesh allegedly intercepted Chandramma in the early hours of Monday when she was returning from Kaiwara temple, police said. The fight escalated. He fetched a bamboo log, hurled a blow to Chandramma’s head and fled.
Chandramma was shifted to a hospital in the vicinity where she succumbed to her injuries.
The Hoskote police have opened an FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder) and have launched a manhunt for Venkatesh.
Published 18 June 2024, 23:01 IST