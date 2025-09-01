Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Man stabbed in leg by gang in Bengaluru

The incident occurred near Nelamaheshwaramma temple in T Dasarahalli, on the intervening night of 27-28 August, police said.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 20:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 20:07 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us