Man 'works from theatre' during 'Jawan' show in B'luru, internet reacts

Shah Rukh Khan's latest blockbuster Jawan is on many movie lovers' watchlist now. As soon as the movie released, its success made headlines on social media. But in a city like Bengaluru, where work sometimes can be a little more important than entertainment, one should not be surprised if they come across someone who 'works from theatre'.
Recently, a picture of a man working on his laptop inside a movie theatre, which was screening Jawan, went viral on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and the internet was quick to capture the moment.
A user named Neelangana Noopur, posted the picture on X and wrote, "When #Jawan first day is important but life is #peakbengaluru. Spotted at #Bangalore INOX. No emails or Teams sessions were harmed in capturing this pic. @peakbengaluru."
In no time, netizens came up with a flurry of comments. Some users empathised with the man's work life balance, but many showed disappointment. A user wrote, "Did you complain? Imagine driving through traffic, spending half a thousand for a few hours of entertainment...and getting someone in front of you who decides to do this. I do like the hybrid model of work, but this is peak precarious hybridity."
"WFH prevails all over India, not just Bangalore! Also, it's totally mannerless and there is a lack of discipline to disturb other movie watchers watching movies peacefully! I would have called bouncers and escorted you out," wrote another.
Another user stated the disturbance that the movie watchers would face due to the screen light. "I would be so mad, even the mobile screens are disturbing, laptop screen would have made me furious," he replied.