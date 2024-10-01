Many a slip ‘twixt the cup and the lip’: Coffee campaign goes viral in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A new billboard from a Bengaluru eatery — Bangalore Thindies — is attracting attention with its innovative design.</p>.<p>The advertisement features a man pouring hot coffee into a glass, and its three-dimensional effect makes it appear as if he is offering coffee to passing commuters.</p>.<p>The creative advertisement has gone viral on social media platforms, with users expressing their admiration and dubbing it a “peak Bengaluru moment”.</p>.<p>“Peak Bengaluru Moment: Hot Coffee to Sip from the Skies. Next Level of Advertisement in BANGALORE,” one user commented, while many others praised the creativity behind the billboard.</p>.<p><strong>Creativity vs distraction</strong></p>.<p>However, some users raised concerns about potential distractions for commuters. “It could lead to accidents,” one post warned, while another user called for stricter regulations on roadside advertising. “Yes, it’s a distraction and should be banned. We need guidelines for road advertisements.”</p>