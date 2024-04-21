Marshal arts: Bengaluru students combat crime with skill and strategy

Police at the station level have formed WhatsApp groups with police marshals, who are frequently updated about new trends in cybercrime. These marshals also educate larger groups on ways to guard against cybercrimes. They are visiting banks in their jurisdictions and educating customers, especially senior citizens who are more vulnerable to such crimes, about cybercrimes. Through several programs, marshals have also arranged a platform where their fellow students who have spent time in remand homes narrate their experiences and explain the consequences of taking the bad path.