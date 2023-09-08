‘Master printer’ Devraj Dakoji’s retrospective opens on Sept 8

In addition to landscape paintings and prints (mainly lithography on paper), the exhibition will also put on display 50 small format drawings and 134 tickets from ‘On the LIRR’ series. This particular series has been created over eight years, starting from 2014. He used ticket stubs from the Long Island Rail Road in North America as canvases. “In this series, you get to see the many motifs from some of his larger works in detail,” explains Darshan.