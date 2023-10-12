‘Mecca of metal music in India’ to host Uprising 2023 in Bengaluru on October 13

"Bengaluru has always been the rock capital of India. And I think from the early 2000s itself, the metal scene in Bengaluru has definitely boomed out. And today it stands at its absolute peak. We’re seeing a greater number of shows happening than ever before. We have a lot of more organisers and promoters coming into the scene trying to bring in many more international acts," said Chinnappa, who is also part of Bengaluru-based metal band Inner Sanctum.