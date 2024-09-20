Memes flood Internet after auto row

Language becomes a bigger site of conflict in Bengaluru than in other parts of Karnataka, he says. “This is due to how the city is structured. The Cantonment was set up as a different area in the past and so is the IT sector now. Thus, language becomes the root of identification and also conflict. Bringing up the language issue in all other conflicts has become a way of expressing one’s frustration.” However, Pani believes the tensions now are not as bad as they were “earlier”.