Metro fare revision likely in Bengaluru, panel seeks people’s suggestions

<p>Bengaluru: Namma Metro is likely to revise fares for the second time since its operations began in 2011. </p>.<p>Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Wednesday issued a public notice, asking citizens to give suggestions to the Metro Rail Fare Fixation Committee by October 21. </p>.<p>Citizens can email their suggestions to ffc@bmrc.co.in or write to the committee’s chairperson who sits at 3rd Floor, 'C' Block, BMTC Complex, KH Road, Shanthinagar, Bengaluru-560027. </p>.<p>This is the BMRCL’s first fare fixation committee constituted by the union government under sections 33 and 34 of the Metro Railway (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002. </p>.Namma Metro's Green Line extension inspection completed in a day.<p>The BMRCL last revised fares in 2017, increasing them by 10-15 per cent.</p>.<p>Currently, the minimum fare is Rs 10 and the maximum Rs 60. The maximum fare applies to the longest journey on both Purple and Green lines. Even though the Whitefield-Challaghatta distance is 43.49 km and the Silk Institute-Nagasandra distance is 30.32 km, their fare is the same (Rs 60). </p>.<p>Passengers using smartcards and QR code tickets get a 5 per cent discount. </p>.<p>A senior BMRCL official in the know said the fare revision was “long overdue”. </p>.<p>The BMRCL’s farebox revenue stood at Rs 422.61 crore in 2022-23 and Rs 573.91 crore in 2023-24. </p>.<p>The per-kilometre expenditure was Rs 8.31 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 6.98 crore in 2022-23. The per-kilometre expenditure for 2022-23 were even higher (Rs 8.31 crore) if the Whitefield line, which opened in March 2023, is exclude, the official explained. </p>.<p>While the BMRCL’s profit before depreciation was Rs 14.21 crore in the last financial year, its losses before tax stood at Rs 222.45 crore. </p>.<p>“Our expenses are rising as we expand and add new lines. Plus, we also need to service our debt. So, a fare revision becomes necessary,” the official told DH. </p>.<p>The committee is expected to submit its recommendations on the fare hike in the next few months. </p>