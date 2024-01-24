12-year-old boy missing from Bengaluru found in Hyderabad

Bengaluru: The 12-year-old boy who was reported missing from Whitefield on Sunday was traced in Hyderabad on Tuesday night, police officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Parinav, a class six student of Deens Academy, Gunjur Branch, was reported missing on Sunday afternoon after he failed to return home following a tutoring session. He had signed up for coaching classes at the Allen Institute in Whitefield. Bengaluru city police had formed separate teams to trace him. He was found at the Nampally metro station in Hyderabad on Tuesday night.

Confirming the news to DH, Shivakumar Gunare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Whitefield, said that his family left for Hyderabad on Tuesday night after receiving confirmation that he was found.

“A woman who was previously working in Bengaluru and now lives in Hyderabad came across social media posts of the missing boy and spotted him near the station. She promptly flagged it to the family and the police,” he said.

Further investigation is under way to ascertain how he managed to secure enough money to travel to Hyderabad and sustain himself.

Who is Parinav?

Parinav is a student of Deens Academy, Gunjur. On Sunday, his last known location was Majestic, where CCTV footage captured him standing in the bus station at 4.39 pm, wearing a yellow T-shirt, dark trousers and a backpack. He had reportedly boarded a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus from the Marathahalli bridge to Majestic just after 3 pm on Sunday, based on CCTV footage.

Dinesh Garg, a software engineer and a neighbour, who lives in the same neighbourhood as Parinav's family, told DH that Sukesh, Parinav’s father, was supposed to pick him up at the Allen Institute on Sunday. “By the time he arrived there around 12.30 pm, he was told that Parinav had already left,” he said.

The family is from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, and lives in the Prestige Mayberry apartments on Channasandra Main Road, near the Hope Farm signal in Whitefield. The family has lived in the apartment complex for the last five years, added Dinesh.

Parinav's mother, who had earlier posted a video on social media, asking her son to come home, posted a video on Wednesday morning thanking those who've helped the family find their son.