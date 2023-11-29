MLA Suresh Kumar urges govt to penalise BDA for delaying infra in layouts

Bengaluru: Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday said that the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) should be penalised for not providing infrastructure work even in layouts that were allotted almost a decade ago. He was referring to at least five layouts, including Arkavathi, Sir M Visvesvaraya and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda.
In a press note, Kumar hailed the recommendations of the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Committee to penalise owners who have not built a house on the site they were allotted for many years, but urged the government to come up with a mechanism where the BDA can also be penalised for not doing its work.
"Engineers of the land acquisition and engineering departments should also be held accountable for the delay," he said.
He shared his comments after the 6th report submitted by the committee headed by former chief secretary TM Vijay Bashkar suggested imposing penalty for sites that remain unused for a very long period.
Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout.
DH FILE Photo