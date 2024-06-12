Model-actor Pavithra Gowda emerges key figure in murder case

Bengaluru: Pavithra Gowda, a model-turned-actor, has emerged as the key figure in the sensational murder of 33-year-old Chitradurga native Renukaswamy.
Kannada A-lister Darshan Thoogudeepa is among those arrested for the killing.
Well-placed sources suggested that Pavithra's claim to fame was her "intimate relationship" with Darshan.
On January 24, 2024, Pavithra shared a video slide on Instagram, showing her with Darshan. The caption read: “One decade down; forever to go. #10 year It’s been 10 years of our relationship Thank you."
The same day, Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi shared a photograph of herself, Darshan and their son, with a caption: "This is us. With our one and only. #familyovereverything."
In another post hours later, Vijayalakshmi shared photos and wrote: “I hope this woman has to come into her senses before posting somebody else's husband picture, it talks about her character and moral standing, knowing that the man is marrried she still choose to come and stay for their own personal needs and agenda.. These images clearly show kushi gowda is the daughter of Pavithra and sanjay Singh... generally don't take social media to raise voice over personal issues but feel now it's time to raise my voice in the best interest of my family... Will take strict legal action against people who are trying to give a different image to the entire society. Sanjaysingh @ Khushigowda @shaanvisamsuri pavithra Gowda (sic)."
Netizens, including those claiming to be Darshan's fans, replied to those posts. While some supported Vijayalakshmi and Pavithra, others criticised both Pavithra and Darshan.
One of the comments criticising Pavitra was from Renukaswamy, police sources said.
Who was Renukaswamy?
Renukaswamy, a resident of VRS Layout in Chitradurga, worked at a local pharmacy and got married a year ago. He is survived by his wife, who is five months' pregnant, and aged parents.
A source familiar with the matter said Renukaswamy was an ardent fan of Darshan and was also seen with the local unit of a Hindutva outfit.
On the morning of June 8, Renukaswamy left for work. He spoke to his mother that afternoon, who called him during lunch.
Renukaswamy responded that he was with some friends, the source said. That was the last time he spoke to his mother.
On June 10, police informed the family about his death.
Larger conspiracy to the fore
Vinay, one of the suspects, is a nephew of Pattanagere Jayanna, a businessman whose land in RR Nagar houses a shed where Renukaswamy was illegal confined and tortured to death.
The plot of land is spread over several acres and the shed is used to park vehicles seized from loan defaulters. Jayanna has leased the shed to another person.
Police sources said Renukaswamy had injuries to his groin and other body parts. The suspects disposed of the body between 3:30 am and 5 am.
On Tuesday, scene-of-crime officers and forensic analysts scoured the shed and the surrounding area and collected evidence. Police are also reviewing phone call records and CCTV. Vehicles used to transport the body are being identified.
Eleven suspects have been identified as Vinay V, Nagaraju R, Laxman M, Pradosh S, Pawan K, Deepak Kumar M, Nandish, Karthik, Nikhil Nayak, Raghavendra and Keshava Murthy.
Pavan is a friend of Pavithra. Raghavendra is from Darshan’s fan association in Chitradurga. Nagaraj, one of Darshan's friends, allegedly assaulted Renukaswamy. The others are close aides of Darshan.