Motor Neurone Disease: Free consultation camp from October 3 to 30 in Bengaluru

In addition, free genetic testing will also be done in association with CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, New Delhi. Recently, several genetic abnormalities have been found to be associated with MND/ALS. This testing will enable us to identify genetic variety, identify sub-groups and sub-classifications, predict prognosis and transmission, as well as the futuristic possibility of drug discovery or drug repurposing. Anyone with known or suspected to have MND or ALS can avail of this opportunity. Carry along previous medical and investigation records. For details, contact 9148080000.