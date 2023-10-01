Motor Neurone Disease: Free consultation camp from October 3 to 30 in Bengaluru

Dr Shyama Narang Foundation (mndtrust.co.in), in association with BRAINS Superspeciality Hospital (www.brainshospital.com) in Jayanagar, is establishing a specialised comprehensive clinic for patients with Motor Neurone Disease. On this occasion, a free camp will be organised from October 3 to 30, between 10.30 am to 4 pm on all days except Sunday at Brains Superspeciality Hospital, T Mariappa Road, Lalbagh Siddapura, Truelife Mahabodhi Health Center. Free consultation, evaluation, and counselling will be provided for patients with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
In addition, free genetic testing will also be done in association with CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, New Delhi. Recently, several genetic abnormalities have been found to be associated with MND/ALS. This testing will enable us to identify genetic variety, identify sub-groups and sub-classifications, predict prognosis and transmission, as well as the futuristic possibility of drug discovery or drug repurposing. Anyone with known or suspected to have MND or ALS can avail of this opportunity. Carry along previous medical and investigation records. For details, contact 9148080000.