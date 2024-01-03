Multiple-vehicle collision near RR Nagar arch damages 4 vehicles, injures 1

Bengaluru: A multiple-vehicle collision near the RR Nagar arch in southwestern Bengaluru damaged four vehicles and injured a two-wheeler rider on Wednesday afternoon.

Byatarayanapura traffic police personnel – who were managing traffic at the junction not very far from the RR Nagar metro station – said the crash occurred when a private fuel tanker failed to slow down before the signal and rammed into the back of a Tata Ace goods vehicle, which hit the back of a car, causing it to hit a bike in front of it waiting at the signal.

Police said that the impact caused several boxes of fancy drinking glasses to fall on the road, many of them shattering on impact. Some people tried to take a few of the glasses and boxes that had fallen but were stopped by the police.