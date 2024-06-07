Nagasri, 48-year-old Jayanagar bookstore, shuts down tomorrow

A much loved bookstore in Jayanagar is shutting down on Saturday.
Nagasri Book House, which opened its doors in 1976 inside the Jayanagar Shopping Complex, was the very definition of a small and cosy bookstore for 48 years.
With a carefully curated selection of English and Kannada books, Nagasri remained a favourite for book lovers in south Bengaluru.
Siblings Venkatesh and Prasad have decided to wind up the business. “A few years ago, Prasad had to retire from the book trade as he had to step in to take care of our ailing mother. And it is no secret that I am getting old. With no interest among the next generation to carry on the family legacy, we had no option but to shut shop,” says Venkatesh, the older of the two brothers.
Memories galore
Venkatesh was 22 when he started Nagasri Book House. He is now 70. “My uncle inspired me to join the trade. When the shopping complex was inaugurated, we were among the first to set up a store. We didn’t even have lights outside the store. We had to fix our own tubelight,” he recalls.
Nagasri soon became a popular haunt. Students flocked in to get their monthly dose of comics and fantasy fiction while professors from prestigious institutions came in to pick up more serious reads. The store had something for everyone.
Love stories
“These pillars right outside the store have many stories to share. Love stories, especially. Many came here on dates, and some even met their partners here. When an old-time customer heard we were shutting down, she came to meet us and shared the story of how she met her husband here. It was a sweet moment,” Venkatesh says.
Over the years, the brothers tried to expand their business. “Between 1983 and 2010 we had four branches in Jayanagar and beyond. But they didn’t survive,” he says.
Prasad, 65, recalls the many book releases that got readers excited. “On the day of a Harry Potter release, there would be the longest queues at the store. People would start queueing up from 5 am. Rohini Nilekani (writer and philanthropist) was one of those,” he shares.
Writers such as Girish Karnad and Shashi Deshpande, and actors such as Anant Nag frequented the store.
The brothers now look forward to doing some reading of their own. “One can’t be in this business without being avid readers. In the later stage of the business, we fell prey to reading certain genres to keep the store alive. Our own interests took a back seat,” he muses.
The brothers hope citizens will continue to support brick and mortar bookstores.
“Of course, online stores offer convenience, but nothing compares to the charm of bookstores like ours,” says Venkatesh.
Upset customers
Since the news spread across social media, customers have been pouring in to make their final purchases.
“It’s an extremely emotional moment. Many customers are visibly upset. Some offered their help to keep the store going. It’s heartwarming,” Prasad says.
N Sandhya Rani, writer and translator, has been visiting the store since 1990. “Back then the shopping complex was our ‘adda’ (haunt), and I loved Nagasri Book House despite not being able to afford the books. I still remember the first book I bought — ‘Because He Is…’ by Meghna Gulzar. This feels like I am losing some years of life,” says the 56-year-old.
A writer and former journalist says the owners of the shop were always “sweet”.
“The bookshop was honestly one of the best things about Jayanagar. My friends and I would often visit the store during the lunch breaks. I would stand in a corner and read some Mills and Boon novels, which I couldn’t afford to buy. But the owners never shooed us away. They have always been kind,” says Shyamala Rao, who has been visiting the store since the ’80s.
“The store has helped me meet many book lovers. Every book release here would feel like a ‘habba’. I couldn’t help but get emotional when I visited it recently,” she adds.
Last stock
Nagasri Book House is offering discounts on the last of its stocks — 50% on English titles and 30%
on Kannada titles.