Namma Metro adjusts train timings on Purple Line to address overcrowding issues

In addition, six of the 14 trains that currently terminate at Garudacharpalya will run until Pattanduru Agrahara (ITPL/Whitefield). Passengers alighting at Garudacharpalya will get the next metro train towards Pattanduru Agrahara (ITPL) within three-and-a-half minutes.

The BMRCL has also advanced the evening rush hour. Trains will now run every five minutes from Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road starting at 4.20 pm instead of 4.40 pm.

There will be no change to train services on the Green Line.

Since the BMRCL opened the entire Purple Line in October last year, trains have been running packed during rush hour. Many commuters say they have to skip several trains before finding space to board.

Shashi Bangalore, a regular commuter, demanded that the BMRCL reveal the frequency of trains running between from Majestic to ITPL between 8 am and 11 am. According to him, trains should run every three minutes during this period.

He also called for the train schedule to be made public and for suggestions to devise an optimal timetable. He criticised the BMRCL for operating trains like the Indian Railways.

He suggested that passengers travelling towards Whitefield/ITPL are being short-changed because "every other train" terminates at Garudacharpalya.

A senior official in the BMRCL explained the challenges in increasing train frequency.