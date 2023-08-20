Namma Metro, BEML sign 318-coach contract

Metro authorities have signed an agreement with BEML officials for a rolling stock contract.
The PSU will supply 318 coaches that will be used for Nama Metro’s Phases 2, 2A and 2B. The first coach is scheduled to arrive in early 2025 and will be used for the Pink Line (Kalena Agrahara-Nagavara) under Phase 2.
BMRCL boss Anjum Parwez and BEML’s Chairman and Managing Director Shantanu Roy exchanged the contract agreement on Saturday.
At Rs 3,177 crore, this is Namma Metro’s biggest coach contract that includes comprehensive maintenance for 15 years. It is funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), according to the BMRCL. BEML is expected to deliver the first coach in early 2025 and all by the end of 2026.
Mobility card
Starting August 21, the BMRCL will sell the RupPay National Common Mobility Cards (NCMCs) at all metro stations during operational hours. The NCMC was hitherto available only at select metro stations and RBL Bank branches. The card can be used in public transport services across India.
To fulfil KYC requirements, users can register on nammametro.ags.com or the BMRCL RBL Bank NCMC app. They should convey the registration number/registered phone number to the operator at the metro station and get the card instantly. The card costs Rs 50 and users will get a 5% discount on fares.
The BMRCL will gradually phase out the closed-loop smartcards to clear confusion about multiple cards. The smartcards are sold at metro stations from 8 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm.