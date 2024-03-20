Namma Metro guard allegedly 'masturbating' on camera was 'scratching his groin'

Bengaluru: A security guard caught on camera "masturbating" in front of commuters at a Bengaluru metro station was likely "misunderstood" because he has itchy skin and was "uncontrollably" scratching his groin area at the time, a well-placed source said.
However, given the gravity of the allegation, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has suspended the unidentified guard and launched an investigation inquiry. "BMRCL has a zero-tolerance policy for any action detrimental to the safety and security of women passengers," it said in a statement.
The action by the BMRCL came after a video widely shared on social media on Wednesday showed the unidentified guard touching his private parts and purportedly masturbating, apparently looking at a female passenger on the other platform at the Jalahalli metro station in northern Bengaluru.
The woman said the guard "was continuously staring at me simultaneously making some gestures".
A well-placed source in the BMRCL told DH that while the woman was justified in raising the issue, she likely "misunderstood" the guard. The incident occurred on March 17, a Sunday. The guard was on one platform while the woman was on the other platform, according to the source.
"He has itchy skin and has been on medication. Looks like he felt a strong urge to scratch his groin area at the time. He is also squint-eyed, which has been medically certified. So when he started scratching his groin area and looked onwards, the woman on the other platform thought he was staring at her," the source explained, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
The source also suggested inconsistencies in the timeline of the incident. While it occurred around 10 am, the woman's complaint mentioned the time as 2.30 pm, the source added.
As regards the woman's complaint that the BMRCL didn't take action, the source said they needed time to verify the video and since the incident occurred on a Sunday, there was some delay.
"When we get a complaint, we send it to the department concerned for verification. Only then can we take action," the source said.
(Published 20 March 2024, 14:11 IST)