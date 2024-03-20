Namma Metro guard allegedly 'masturbating' on camera was 'scratching his groin'

"He has itchy skin and has been on medication. Looks like he felt a strong urge to scratch his groin area at the time. He is also squint-eyed, which has been medically certified. So when he started scratching his groin area and looked onwards, the woman on the other platform thought he was staring at her," the source explained, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The source also suggested inconsistencies in the timeline of the incident. While it occurred around 10 am, the woman's complaint mentioned the time as 2.30 pm, the source added.

As regards the woman's complaint that the BMRCL didn't take action, the source said they needed time to verify the video and since the incident occurred on a Sunday, there was some delay.

"When we get a complaint, we send it to the department concerned for verification. Only then can we take action," the source said.