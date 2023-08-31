Namma Metro Pink Line: 84% tunnelling over

Starting September 1, Namma Metro will run three short-loop, one-way trains from Majestic to MG Road on the Puple Line during the morning peak hour on weekdays (Mondays to Fridays), the BMRCL said in a statement. AS Shankar, Executive Director (Operations and Maintenance), BMRCL, told DH that the train would leave Majestic at 9.18 am, 9.45 am and 10.15 am. “There will be no short-loop trains from MG Road to Majestic because ridership doesn’t warrant it,” he added.