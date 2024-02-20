Namma Metro unveils first look of driverless, Chinese train for Yellow Line

Bengaluru: Namma Metro has just unveiled the first look of its maiden driverless, Chinese-made train.

The six coaches reached the Hebbagodi depot in southern Bengaluru on February 14 after a week-long road journey from Chennai.

They were lowered onto the rails at the depot two days later. And on Tuesday, they were coupled to form the full trainset, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

The train will be deployed on the 19.15-km Yellow Line, which will link RV Road with Bommasandra via Jayadeva Hospital, Silk Board Junction and Electronics City.

The train will undergo 8-10 static tests at the depot under the supervision of engineers from the Chinese manufacturer CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd, which won a Rs 1,578-crore contract in 2019 to supply 216 coaches to the BMRCL.