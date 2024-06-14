Namma Metro's Yellow Line to open with 5-6 trains, 20-min frequency

Bengaluru: Namma Metro's Yellow Line could open later this year with five to six trains that will run every 20 minutes, a top official said on Thursday, after full-scale trial runs began on the long-delayed corridor.
Civil work and track-laying on the 19.15-km Yellow Line have long been completed, but the lack of trains has delayed commercial operations.
In 2019, China's CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd won a Rs 1,578-crore contract to supply 216 coaches to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). Twelve coaches are made in China, while the rest are being assembled by CRRC's India partner Titagarh Rail System Ltd (TRSL) in Bengal.
The BMRCL received a prototype six-coach train from China in February this year. Following static and electrical circuit testing at the Hebbagodi depot, the BMRCL began trial runs between Bommasandra and Bommanahalli (12.5 km) in early March. It took another three months to expand the trial run to the entire Yellow Line (RV Road-Bommasandra).
On Thursday, the train set out on the trial run from Bommasandra at 12.43 pm and halted at the 14 intermediate stations for two minutes each before winding its way to RV Road. The train resumed its return journey to Bommasandra after a half-hour halt at RV Road. Tests related to signalling and track condition were conducted during the process.
BMRCL Managing Director Maheshwar Rao M called it the "start of the regular trial run to commission the line". "It will keep happening and go on for three to four months. When the second and third trains come, we will do other tests and go for approval from the CMRS," he told DH, referring to the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety. The speed will be gradually increased as the trial run progresses, he added.
According to Rao, the BMRCL expects the second train by July-end and the third by August 15. While CRRC-TRSL will provide a total of 15 trains for the Yellow Line, the BMRCL is hopeful to start commercial operations with just five to six trains, he said.
"We can start commercial operations with five to six trains and a 20-minute headway," he added.
Double-decker flyover to open after June 20
Bengaluru's first metro/road flyover will likely open after June 20, BMRCL Managing Director Maheshwar Rao M said.
The 3.3-km double-deck flyover has been built at the Central Silk Board Junction, the intersection notorious for traffic congestion. Its lower deck is for vehicles while the upper deck has the metro track.
Rao said the flyover was ready and final checks were ongoing. "Based on the results, we plan to open it after June 20," he said.
Kamaraj Road reopening
A part of the Kamaraj Road stretch connecting Cubbon Road and MG Road is also ready for reopening. It was closed in 2019 for the construction of the underground MG Road metro station.
"DULT (Department of Urban Land Transport) has to integrate the Kamaraj Road signal with that on Brigade Road. From our side, it's good to go," Rao said.
Metro disrupted for 90 mins
Metro train services were disrupted on the Purple Line during the morning rush hour on Thursday.
The disruption arose due to a technical snag at the Trinity metro station at 9.58 am. The train was later moved to a pocket track at Majestic. Services were restored at 11.30 am.