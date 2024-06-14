Namma Metro's Yellow Line to open with 5-6 trains, 20-min frequency

On Thursday, the train set out on the trial run from Bommasandra at 12.43 pm and halted at the 14 intermediate stations for two minutes each before winding its way to RV Road. The train resumed its return journey to Bommasandra after a half-hour halt at RV Road. Tests related to signalling and track condition were conducted during the process.

BMRCL Managing Director Maheshwar Rao M called it the "start of the regular trial run to commission the line". "It will keep happening and go on for three to four months. When the second and third trains come, we will do other tests and go for approval from the CMRS," he told DH, referring to the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety. The speed will be gradually increased as the trial run progresses, he added.

According to Rao, the BMRCL expects the second train by July-end and the third by August 15. While CRRC-TRSL will provide a total of 15 trains for the Yellow Line, the BMRCL is hopeful to start commercial operations with just five to six trains, he said.

"We can start commercial operations with five to six trains and a 20-minute headway," he added.