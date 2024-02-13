Narayana Murthy, daughter enjoy ice-cream in Bengaluru, netizens react

Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy's picture having ice cream with his daughter Akshata Murty has left netzines in awe. Britain's First Lady is in Bengaluru, and was seen spending her time with her family in the city.
A picture of the father-daughter at Corner House, Jayanagar, a famous ice-cream parlour in Bengaluru, was shared online
Dressed in casuals, the caption of the picture described the duo as rich yet living a common life.
The caption read: "Britain's First Lady Akshata Murty with her Father Shri Narayan Murthy at Corner House in Jayanagar 5th block Bangaluru...Place was packed.... they came quietly and bought their ice cream. Rich but live a common life. This the greatness that Mr Narayana Murthy carries along."
The post received a flurry of comments, praising them for their simplicity.
"The simplicity with which this family lives are beyond anyone's imagination," commented a user.
Another commented, "Just says that daughters love towards her father is immeasurable and unimaginable and does not depend on any laurels given by the society."
"She could be first lady of UK but here she is a normal girl who is enjoying her dad's company. in a city she grew up," commented a third.
However, the other side of the internet has passed comments asking about Narayana Murthy's "70 hours of work a week" ideology.
Infosys founder had sparked a debate last year when he said that people should work 70-hour a week to make the country compete on the global stage.
"India's work productivity is one of the lowest in the world,” Murthy had said in the first episode of 3one4 Capital's podcast The Record.
“Therefore, my request is that our youngsters must say 'this is my country. I'd like to work 70 hours a week'," Murthy had added.
Some of the comments read, "You guys done with your 70hr for the week already? It's only Monday still."
"Did she complete her 70 hrs for the week?," commented another.
"Is he on vacation ? What happen to 70 hrs work week schedule ??" commented a third.
"He can’t afford such breaks; he should work hard. 12 hours minimum," commented a fourth.