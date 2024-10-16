Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

New businesses find old homes

Located in Malleswaram, the sprawling white villa — complete with a vintage fountain and lush greenery — has now been transformed into Hermitage, a vegetarian restaurant. The building is over a hundred years old.
Asra Mavad
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 03:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 03:16 IST
BengaluruMetrolifebusinesses

Follow us on :

Follow Us