New criminal laws draconian, give more powers to state and police, say experts

Bengaluru: Experts analysing India’s three new criminal laws at a discussion on Thursday called for collective efforts against their implementation.

Maitreyi Krishnan, advocate and President of the All India Lawyers Association for Justice (AILAJ), said the state government must push for amendments to protect people’s interests, particularly marginalised and vulnerable communities.

She spoke at a discussion titled 'Decoding the New Criminal Laws: A Social Justice Perspective’ with Mrinal Satish, Professor of Law at the National Law School of India University, held at the Alternative Law Forum.