New lounge at Kempegowda International Airport’s T2 celebrates local art, heritage 

As one enters the lounge area, one will get a whiff of fresh coffee from Kodagu Cafe. Despite the name, the cafe also offers coffee from Chikkamagaluru, and Sakleshpura. The lampshades at the cafe are designed to look like honeycombs, representative of Kodagu’s renowned honey. The cafe’s roof is made of 5,000 jigsaw-like pieces — a nod to traditional Kodagu architecture.