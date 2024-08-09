New lounge at Kempegowda International Airport’s T2 celebrates local art, heritage 

Bengaluru: The newest lounge in Kempegowda International Airport (KIA)’s Terminal 2, attempts to capture the essence of Bengaluru and Karnataka. The space adheres to the terminal’s four-pillar philosophy — sustainability, technology, art and culture, and terminal in a garden.
As you walk into 080 Lounge, you will see art by local artists, examples of sustainable technology, and tributes to the city and state. Commenting on the new look, a KIA spokesperson said that the terminal should be an “airport adventure”.
“It is a representation of the rich heritage of Karnataka with modern sophistication. Each corner has a story to tell,” says Pravat Paikray, vice president-commercial development, Bangalore International Airport Limited.
As one enters the lounge area, one will get a whiff of fresh coffee from Kodagu Cafe. Despite the name, the cafe also offers coffee from Chikkamagaluru, and Sakleshpura. The lampshades at the cafe are designed to look like honeycombs, representative of Kodagu’s renowned honey. The cafe’s roof is made of 5,000 jigsaw-like pieces — a nod to traditional Kodagu architecture.
Next to the cafe is Oasis Lounge. A Bengaluru road map covers the floor. This space is meant for people to relax and unwind at the airport. At the end of the lounge’s hall is ‘Business Connect’, with individual cubicles for travellers who are constantly on the go.
Radio House, a gastropub, featuring stylistic artwork by local artists and paying tribute to Bengaluru’s live music and pub scene is next. At the end of the lounge, is a massive abstract art installation called ‘The Flight’, which shows chrome-plated flight paths originating from the city against a textured orange backdrop. In the middle of the lounge is a sculpture, ‘Music Tree’, crafted from lantana wood by tribal communities from the Nilgiris.
George Bennet Kuruvilla, CEO of Bangalore Airport Services limited, says that the airport authorities wanted the terminal to be a destination by itself, and not just a place to transit. Greenery in the garden dining area is a homage to Bengaluru’s ‘Garden City’ title. Here the menu, curated by celebrity chefs Abhijit Saha and Ranveer Brar, changes every month.
