Newborn, buried alive, rescued from Bengaluru outskirts

Police sources said a group of residents who had gone to the area for personal reasons heard the baby boy’s cries.
DHNS
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 03:17 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 03:17 IST
