Newborn, buried alive, rescued from Bengaluru outskirts

<p>Bengaluru: A newborn, partially buried, was rescued by alert residents on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday, police officials said.</p>.<p>The incident took place in an isolated area near Sarjapur in Bengaluru Rural district.</p>.<p>Police sources said a group of residents who had gone to the area for personal reasons heard the baby boy's cries. After searching the surroundings, they discovered the infant in a shallow hole, partially covered with mud.</p>.<p>Police were immediately notified, and the baby was rescued and taken to a local government hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable.</p>.<p>"We believe the baby was born approximately eight to 10 hours before being abandoned," an officer said. "A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to trace the parents."</p>